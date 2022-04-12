Deputy Attorney General Carmit Yulis on Tuesday approved the connection of the 'young settlements' in Judea and Samaria to the electrical grid.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the move. "I welcome the opinion of Deputy Attorney General Adv. Carmit Yulis, which in principle allows the connection of settlements in the young settlements to electricity," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter.

Sa'ar added: "This is an important move for the citizens of Israel in the young settlements, and I hope that the full move will be completed within a reasonable period of time after Israeli governments in the past refrained from addressing the issue."

House Committee chairman MK Nir Orbach (Yamina). who made the connection of the outposts to electricity a condition for his remaining in the government, welcomed the decision: "Another step in connecting the young settlement to electricity has been completed. I will continue to work for the connection."

The heads of the Knesset Land of Israel Lobby, MKs Yoav Kisch and Orit Struck, warned Orbach: "Under no circumstances should you lend a hand to the defense minister's 'territories for electricity' deal."

"Connecting the Abu Mazen outposts to electricity in exchange for connecting the young settlements is an active aid to the Palestinian Authority's plan to take over the territories of Judea and Samaria, an unparalleled dangerous step. The young settlements, in whole and not just part of it, should have been connected to electricity as early as three and a half months ago, in parallel with the Electricity Law, and without any connection to the Abu Mazen outposts. We will not give up and we will continue to press until this just and elementary step is taken," Struck and Kish said.