Israeli security officials have ruled out suspicions of Chinese spying efforts in Israel, after a recent discovery raised concerns of a possible attempt to bringing listening devices into government ministry offices.

Technology experts from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said Tuesday afternoon that no listening devices were found in the thermal mugs given to Israeli government ministries by the Chinese embassy in Israel.

The part of the mugs which aroused suspicion, the Shin Bet said, was actually meant to maintain a vacuum in the mugs and to retain heat for an extended time.

Earlier on Tuesday, security officials expressed concerns after a routine security check found a piece inside one of the mugs which appeared to be part of a listening device.

Following the discovery, authorities collected all thermal mugs given by the embassy to Israeli government ministries.

In addition, the government has imposed a new regulation regarding gifts from foreign entities to government ministries, requiring that all gifts receive security clearance.