NYC Mayor, Eric Adams has picked a fight with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis who recently signed into state law, a bill, "The Parental Rights in Education," explicitly banning the teaching of any sex education to kids in public schools, grades K-3.

Adams is an outspoken supporter of teaching this new, progressive subject in children's curricula, that is sex ed to 5-8 year olds in public schools. He has gone to war with the popular Florida leader who also happens to be a major Republican star.

We've got the feeling that Adams is a sure loser on this one. Evidently Adams is mouthing the words of his radical LBGTQ+? crowd, who are on his side of the political fence. And of course, his heavy financial backers, the United Federation of Teachers and the national branch of this union, The American Federation of teachers, led by former NYC heavy Lefty hitter, Randi Weingarten, calls the shots.

Adams has announced a new campaign inviting members of the LBGTQ+? community who live in Florida, to move to New York. He's even spending tax dollars for a billboard campaign in Florida which will read, "Come to the city where you can say whatever you want." Hizzoner went on to say that: "We are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida, 'We want you here in New York.'" The city's muggers, looters, Jew/Asian batterers and subway thugs are licking their lips. Throw in for added incentive for these would-be newcomers; the Manhattan District Attorney's revolving door policy for felons to fast exit out of courtrooms to resume their daily activities of victim-seeking. Tempting, no?

Adams stubbornly refuses to accept that this law forbids teachers from discussing any kind of sexuality and gender identity with children in kindergarten through third grade. It also prevents schools and teachers from offering services to children that impact their physical or mental health without FIRST notifying, of all people,..... their parents.

That's the real kicker for all the hullabaloo being made by the Left. They want to "own" the children; to remove children from under the safety umbrella of traditional parental authority, basically, to destroy the family. A government takeover as voiced by Karl Marx, in his Communist Manifesto called for the destruction of the family, the control and indoctrination of children and most recently echoed by Hillary Clinton in these words, "It takes a village."

The Mayor should take a trip at his own expense to really see what's happening in the Sunshine State. If he does, he'll see why so many family-focused New Yorkers have already made that trip permanent. They've left his city for safer, cleaner, better managed, warmer, happier, healthier and better-education-for kids, and relocated to the state of Florida.

Florida Governor DeSantis has already enticed members of the NYPD to come to his state and pocket a bonus of $5,000 to relocate and work there. Any individuals who were threatened by New York City for not being vaxxed can now get employment where cops are loved, respected and safer.

In closing, Mayor Adams may gain LGBT residents with his "woke" backers in choosing to do battle with Governor DeSantis, but our money is that he will lose this fight because of the number of NYC parent/voters who see the dangers of government control of their kids. Either they will move away or vote him out. Don't mess with a parent!

It seems Adams has a lot to learn about politics.