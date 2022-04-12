An investigation by Israeli experts reveals that Chinese authorities are killing prisoners in "re-education camps" to take their organs and sell them for transplantation to local and foreign clients. Ethan Gutmann, a researcher and human rights activist, said last week that China kills 25,000 people every year in Xinjiang to have their organs removed. Customers are mainly wealthy Chinese. But there are also "organ tourists", from South Koreans to Gulf Muslims. Rabbis in Israel have banned going to China for transplants.



Wouldn't that be enough, along with all the other dossiers concerning the Chinese regime, to ask for an investigation by the UN Human Rights Council, which has just been called upon to expel Russia?



But these and other numbers do not seem to have ever heard at the Palace of Nations in Geneva:

-50 million, the number of Chinese who have passed by the laogai, the "administrative prisons";

-2 million, the number of Chinese now in forced labor camps;

-30 million, the number of Chinese girls who were prevented by the regime from being born when the "one-child policy" was in effect (until 2015) through abortions and infanticides;

-10,000, the number of deaths in the Tiananmen Square repression ...



Rather than oust Vladimir Putin, that Council should abolish itself. A glance at the list of current members is enough: China, Libya, Pakistan, Sudan, Qatar and Venezuela, just to name a few.



"China is the largest hair exporter in the world," says a dossier from Radio Free Asia. The United States, along with cotton, has banned the importation of hair from China. Why? As reported by CNN, this hair comes from the re-education camps built by the regime. There had already been the seizure of tons of hair owned by Lop County Meixin and an order blocking imports from Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories.

But no one thought of ousting China from the UN Human Rights Council.



There have been failures like Libya and Venezuela or Islamic autocracies where Sharia law is in force like Qatar or Pakistan, places where with impunity thousands of Christian girls are kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, raped and sold.

Then there is Cuba, where thousands have been executed, we will never know how many, political dissidents are tortured and the Castro regime boasts one of the highest per capita incarceration rates in the world.



Pakistan legitimizes rape, forced conversion and slavery of Christian girls. When Christians Johnson Masih and his wife Samina went to the police to find out what happened to their 13-year-old daughter, the officers showed them an Islamic marriage certificate. Shakaina had married "Ali Bashir". The child, like her mother, was already cleaning, at the age of 13, for some Muslim families in Lahore. "One day Shakaina goes missing," her father told the Morning Star News. "We were given a photocopy of the 'nikahnama' (wedding certificate) and we were told that we would have to go to court if we wanted to meet her." Her kidnapper had forcibly converted her to Islam and married her.

And there are many more like her. Like Maira Shahbaz, a kidnapped 14-year-old Catholic, forced to convert to Islam and marry her kidnapper. The Lahore High Court ruled that she should stay with her kidnapper.



One of the member countries of the United Nations Human Rights Council is Mauritania, where slavery was formally abolished in 1981, but it is estimated that 20 per cent of the the population is still slaves, slaves of the Haratin ethnic group, blacks, owned by Arabs and Berbers.



In a new report drawn up by three NGOs on the middle range of Nigeria, it is revealed that the persecutions against the Christian minority have already caused between 13,000 and 19,000 victims since 2009. Nigeria was a member of the UN Human Rights Council until 2021.



Or to quote Hillel Neuer, director of UN Watch: “First of all I will list 5 of the worst violators of religious freedom (China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Nigeria and Eritrea) and then I will list 5 members of the UN Human Rights Council (China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Nigeria and Eritrea)… ". Eritrea is also known as the "African North Korea".



Either the United Nations Human Rights Council becomes what it should have been according to its original mission - a forum where those who respect people's freedom and dignity sit - or let it be abolished.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.