At least one person was killed and three were injured in an explosion near Sidon in southern Lebanon overnight Monday, Reuters reported, citing a security source.

The explosion occurred at a scout center affiliated with the Shiite, Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement, according to the report.

Further details were not immediately available.

In December, arms stored for Hamas exploded in the Burj Shamali camp, located in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre. According to the reports, a number of people were killed and injured in the explosions.

Hamas later denied that it was weapons that exploded and claimed that the explosions were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles.

In 2018, a Hamas official was injured when a bomb placed in his car detonated in Sidon.

Lebanese authorities later blamed Israel for the car bomb blast.