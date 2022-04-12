Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas on Monday criticized MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, following his call for Arabs serving in the Israeli security forces to revolt.

"MK Ayman Odeh uses the issue in an inappropriate manner while we are working to restore relations with the Jews following the actions (terrorist attacks -ed.)," Abbas said.

Odeh on Sunday posted a video filmed at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which he said, "Throw the weapons in their faces. The forces who are here are humiliating our people, our families and everyone who comes to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"Our historical position is that we will be with our people in order to end the murderous occupation, so that the state of Palestine will be established and Palestinian flags will be hoisted on the walls of Jerusalem. Young people must not join the occupation forces. I call on the young people who have already joined, who are no more than one percent, a total of a few thousand, whose joining is insulting and humiliating, I call on them - throw the weapon in their face and tell them that 'our place is not with you. We will not be part of the injustice and the crime,'" he added.

In response to the criticism that was leveled against him, Odeh said on Monday that he is morally opposed to the “occupation” and supports peace-building on the basis of two states within the pore-1967 borders.

"Every person who believes in justice must refuse to serve the occupation, oppression and killing and act to put an end to it for the just peace that will lead to a dignified life for both peoples," he added.