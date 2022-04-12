The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, MK Ayman Odeh, refused on Monday to back down from his call on Arabs who serve in Israel’s security forces to revolt.

"I am not taking my words back and I am proud of my position," Odeh said in an interview with the Arabic-language Makan 33.

Odeh responded to the harsh criticism of his remarks in the video he published on Sunday and said that he was speaking "about complaints from residents of East Jerusalem, who complain about harm that is being done to them by policemen who are our flesh and blood."

He added that "we have a position against compulsory service," and repeated his call for the Druze "who are part of us, to retire from military service - this is our historical position that has not changed since the establishment of the State of Israel."

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) was interviewed on Reshet Bet radio and criticized Odeh’s remarks.

"A serious mistake, he is acting against the interest of the Arab citizens of Israel," said Golan, who added that the statement is outrageous, especially in light of recent events.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also responded to the remarks, tweeting, "Odeh incites against the State of Israel and its institutions. No agreements should be made with him. His place is outside the Knesset of Israel."