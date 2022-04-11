A Palestinian Arab customs policeman armed with a weapon and wearing a bullet proof vest tried on Sunday night to enter the town of Vered Yeriho in the Jordan Valley with the intention of carrying out a shooting attack, Kan 11 News revealed.

The policeman arrived in a Palestinian Authority police car that he had stolen, and the security guard of the town confronted him and forbade him to enter, at which point the policeman walked away while firing an entire cartridge into the air.

He then fired two shots into the air about a kilometer from the town. He was arrested by the security forces of the Palestinian Authority, admitted his intention to carry out an attack, and it is now being investigated whether see if he has any connection to Islamic Jihad.

A PA security source told Kan 11 News correspondent Carmel Dangor that the PA "understands the seriousness of the act and disapproves of it. It does not represent the PA's mechanisms". At the same time, the report noted, since 2010 PA security personnel have carried out six attacks, five of them shooting attacks, the last one taking place two years ago.