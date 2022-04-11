Religious Affairs Matan Kahana (Yamina) does not rule out collaborations between the coalition and the Joint Arab List.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Kahana said that "we won't do anything that Smotrich and Bibi did not do."

Last night, Kahana told Israel National News: "The joint will not be part of the coalition or the government. Smotritz and Bibi are cooperating in the opposition with Odeh, all in order to harm the Israeli government."

Yamina MK Abir Kara told Galai Tzahal that he would not agree to cooperate with the joint list: "No no, I do not want anything from them. We will succeed with our 60 against the 54 of the opposition. This is a common list against the Arab population, this is a dangerous list for the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

"I call on [rogue Yamina MKs] Silman and Chikli - let's cooperate and bring achievements to the public. We can bring significant achievements only from within the coalition. If we go to the polls we will reach exactly the same situation - offers not to go to governments on the tree.

Asked if he will remain in Yamina until the end of the term, Abir Kara answered: "If I can influence from Yamina, then I will be in Yamina, if I can influence from another place I will be elsewhere. I was not elected to a particular faction, I was elected by an idea. Yamina, the Knesset, is not a goal but a means to an end."

After a meeting with Finance Minister Liberman, Kara said: "We will advance the safety net for the self-employed to the next session, and we will pass it in its second and third reading. We will lower all the caps to zero and open the market to competition fully."