In light of the threats of the Hamas terrorist organization and police resistance to allow Temple Mount activists to perform the Passover sacrifice on the eve of the Pesach (Passover) festival on Friday, the 'Returning to the Mount' movement has launched a new campaign to encourage Jews to perform the Biblical sacrifice.

In the publication published by the movement, a cash prize of ten thousand shekels was offered to those who succeed in performing the "Passover sacrifice" in its proper place, eight hundred shekels to those who are stopped on their way with a young goat or lamb, and four hundred shekels for those who are stopped without an animal for sacrifice.

About a week and a half ago, the movement's chairman, Rafael Morris, was summoned to a hearing in preparation for an administrative expulsion from the Old City, claiming that he would try to offer the Passover sacrifice on the eve of the festival.

Since this announcement by Morris, Arabic social media has been turbulent. "The settlers who are attacking the Temple Mount in an attempt to renew the Passover sacrifice," is one of the claims circulating.

The Returning to the Mount movement said in a statement: "It is time to change the rules of the game. Neither Hamas nor Jordan will decide whether the offering of the sacrifices will be resumed - it depends solely on us. This coming Friday, Passover eve, we will reach the Temple Mount from all parts of the country with goats and sheep demanding the sacrifice at its appointed time."