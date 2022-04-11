Israeli tourist rescued in Italy after falling 160 feet into volcanic crater

Italian media is reporting that an Israeli tourist miraculously survived after falling into the crater of the Stromboli volcano, located on an island north of the city of Messina.

The tourist hiked with his son in the area and fell to a depth of about 50 meters (164 feet). The son, after making sure his father survived the fall, called rescue forces, together with the tour guide. Rescue teams quickly arrived, together with Italian military personnel.

After a long hour of attempts, the Israeli traveler was saved by the rescue unit of the Italian fire services and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital, suffering from many broken ribs and a broken arm.

The Stromboli volcano last erupted on July 3, 2019. It sits on an island of about 13 square kilometers (5 square miles) and several hundred people live in its vicinity.