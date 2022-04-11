The Yemin family is in a grave situation. Their young mother passed away only a few weeks ago, after intense suffering. Left without options, the father pleads tearfully for assistance; the young orphans need help in order to survive this difficult period.

They were a happy family, the type that lived with difficulties but immersed in Torah. The father was an oustanding kollel avreich and the mother raised the children with tremendous self-sacrifice. Despite the many difficulties, they always expressed pure emunah in the Creator and strengthened their children and family in the importance of this faith.

About two years ago, their world crashed down around them. The mother didn't feel well, and after examination it was revealed that she had contracted a severe illness. For some time she underwent intensive treatments, but in the end she b'chasdei Shamayim recovered. There was no family happier than theirs - the young children finally merited to have a healthy mother.

A short time ago she contracted Corona, which re-awakened the illness from which she had previously suffered. They turned to the best doctors, but after a number of weeks she returned her neshama to its Creator, leaving behind a broken and devastated family who could not be comforted.

Now, without other options and with great discomfort, the father turns to us and tearfully pleads for assistance. He lives alone with five young children in a rental apartment with one bedroom. The financial situation at home is abysmal; he doesn’t have a penny to pay for the rent; he doesn’t have a penny to pay for treatments for his children, who are in a very challenged state ever since the passing of their dear mother.

When we look at the father's depressed face, we can't ignore him. We mustn't ignore him! Look again at his dejected eyes, his trembling lips, and you'll understand that we absolutely must be there for them. To help the orphans, to help the family and prevent their collapse. Donate now and merit to see tremendous yeshuos.

