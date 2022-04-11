An investigation was conducted by the Yamam (police counter-terrorism unit) following an encounter between a police force and terrorists on April 2 in Jenin, in which a terror cell that intended to carry out an attack in Israel was eliminated. The investigation reveals that the wounded commander of the police unit, chief superintendent S., was not hit by the terrorists. He was hit by shrapnel from shots fired by his comrades in another vehicle involved in the operation.

As reported by Yedioth Ahronoth, the investigation revealed that the bullet hit the terrorists' vehicle, but shrapnel bounced off and penetrated at the point where the ceramic vest did not protect chief superintendent S., resulting in serious injury.

Chief superintendent S. was evacuated by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, and since then his condition has improved and it is possible that he will celebrate Passover at his home.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 2, in Jenin:

The IDF, Border Police's Yamam unit, and Israel Security Agency (Shabak) carried out a joint arrest operation, during which a shootout developed, leaving Chief Superintendent S. severely injured, and three other fighters lightly and moderately injured.

Around 1:00 AM Saturday morning, information was received from Shabak regarding the whereabouts of the cell, which at the time was traveling by car from Jenin to Tulkarem. According to one estimate, the cell intended to carry out a large terror attack.

Around 1:30, Yamam forces located the cell and while they attempted to carry out the arrests, the terrorists opened fire. The Yamam forces responded with their own fire, eliminating the three terrorists, as was reported then by INN.

According to the updated picture that has recently emerged, two police vehicles closed in on the suspect vehicle in which the three terrorists were operating with the intention of launching an attack in the immediate future. Their final destination, contrary to what was claimed earlier, remains unknown to this day because they were eliminated.

One vehicle, under the command of chief superintendent S., blocked the suspect vehicle at the front, and another vehicle at the rear, in a tactic designed to trap the terrorists. Police opened fire from both directions and killed the terrorists.

One terrorist managed to return fire, but it turns out, as stated above, that the police commander was hit by shrapnel from a bullet fired by police in the second vehicle.