Sources in the Yamina party told Israel National News on Sunday evening that Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to convene the Supreme Planning Council immediately after Passover to approve housing units for construction in Judea and Samaria.

Gantz’s office confirmed the comments and noted that the committee will convene soon.

The Supreme Planning Council last convened about five months ago, despite the promise that it would convene every three months. In the previous meeting, more than 3,000 housing units were approved, but about 1,700 of them were not ratified and are still sitting on Gantz's desk, awaiting approval.

Last weekend, the chairman of the Knesset House Committee, MK Nir Orbach (Yamina), passed a list of demands to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and said that would he agree to remain in the coalition only if those demands are fulfilled.

Among those demands is the convening of the Supreme Planning Council to approve construction plans in Judea and Samaria and the connection of the young settlement to the electricity grid.

"Without a solution to these issues, I will not be able to remain in the coalition," Orbach clarified to Bennett.