Former Finance Minister MK Yisrael Katz responded on Sunday to the wave of terrorism that is spreading in Israel’s cities and argued that Israel should step up its deterrence policy.

"The current wave of terrorism started with an internal wave of terrorism. We should have gone in to collect weapons, evict families and demolish homes. There are ministers in the government who talk but do nothing about it," Katz said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

"When there is a Knesset member and deputy mayor who embrace supporters of terrorism they should be immediately summoned for questioning. And when you do not treat the extremists at the top with an iron fist, the wave of terrorism will continue."

On the crisis in the coalition, spurred by coalition chairwoman Idit Silman’s resignation, Katz said, "Silman leaving was for Jewish and security reasons. There should be more MKs who belong to the right and the national camp joining her, thus allowing the right-wing camp to form a government headed by Netanyahu."

He added, "Anyone who formed a government with Meretz and Labor effectively overthrew the national religious government. The offer to join is open to all."