Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90

A poll published by Radio Kol Chai on Sunday reveals that 57% of the haredi public believe that new elections should be held in light of the coalition crisis following the resignation of coalition chairwoman Idit Silman.

According to the poll, 20% believe that a new government should be formed under the leadership of Benny Gantz and 23% are in favor of a new government in the current Knesset with Yamina, New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu.

When asked whether the Likud needs to replace its leader in order for a right-wing government to be formed, 32% of respondents answered that there should be no intervention in the Likud’s choosing its party leader. 26% thought that another candidate should be placed at the top of the right-wing bloc. 42% believe that the haredim should support Benjamin Netanyahu at all costs.

71% responded that the chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Avigdor Liberman, should not be forgiven for his conduct and statements towards the haredi public.

Click here to join the official Israel National News - Arutz Sheva WhatsApp groups