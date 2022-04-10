A poll published by Radio Kol Chai on Sunday reveals that 57% of the haredi public believe that new elections should be held in light of the coalition crisis following the resignation of coalition chairwoman Idit Silman.

According to the poll, 20% believe that a new government should be formed under the leadership of Benny Gantz and 23% are in favor of a new government in the current Knesset with Yamina, New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu.

When asked whether the Likud needs to replace its leader in order for a right-wing government to be formed, 32% of respondents answered that there should be no intervention in the Likud’s choosing its party leader. 26% thought that another candidate should be placed at the top of the right-wing bloc. 42% believe that the haredim should support Benjamin Netanyahu at all costs.

71% responded that the chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Avigdor Liberman, should not be forgiven for his conduct and statements towards the haredi public.