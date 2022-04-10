Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering a major shift in his political strategy, eyeing a return to the Right, after trying for months to appeal to centrist voters, Channel 12 reported Sunday night.

According to the report, Bennett has said privately that his strategy of moving to the Center had failed, accepting blame for the lack of results, and is now charting a return to the Right.

“We’ve had some good accomplishments, but in the test of results, this strategy did not work,” Bennett is quoted as saying. “And at the end of the day, the responsibility rests with me. Now we need to think how we fix this.”

Bennett’s comments come less than a week after coalition chairwoman and fellow Yamina MK Idit Silman announced her plans to defect from the government to the Opposition, accusing the Bennett-led government of abandoning the party’s right-wing principles.

Since her announcement, it has been rumored that the government is now looking to recruit the support of the Joint Arab List to ensure the coalition retains a majority in the Knesset.

“All of the truth about Bennett in one tweet by [reporter] Dafna Liel: Zero values, zero good for the country, zero keeping of promises, zero truth. One hundred percent cynical politics for personal advancement,” wrote former Bennett ally MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) in response to Sunday night’s report.