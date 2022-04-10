The Australian Jewish community and the Chabad movement in Sydney held a special virtual conference Sunday, focusing on mental health issues.

The initiative was led by Rabbi Chaim Levy of Sydney's Shul. The program included discussion around treatment and prevention of mental illness in the community.

Also focusing on coping mechanisms, relevant treatments, and practical tools for each person to improve their own mental health and wellness.

Senior mental health specialists, clinical psychologists, public figures and Jewish leaders from around the world shared their wisdom and expertise. In addition a representative of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated and shared a special personal message in support of the event.

The need for this is growing day by day, as we witness a rise in depression, anxiety and mental health issues starting from a young age. Covid and the prolonged lockdowns have also done their damage, escalating existing conditions and creating new mental health challenges for all ages.

“The event was positive, uplifting and full of meaningful and diverse content, there was something for everyone. The feedback has been positively overwhelming, people feel supported and understood. We hope this will be a catalyst for bigger change in mental health" says event organizer Rabbi Chaim Levy.