Media outlets in the Palestinian Authority reported Sunday afternoon that Israeli security forces shot and wounded the brother of the terrorist responsible for last week’s deadly terrorist shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

According to a report by WAFA, Israeli forces operating in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin shot the young man in the Al-Bayader neighborhood.

The man was apparently shot in his car, while trying to flee the Israeli forces.

Initial reports indicate the man was able to flee the scene, despite being wounded.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed that Israeli soldiers had opened fire on a car carrying two brothers of the terrorist responsible for the Tel Aviv attack, but could not confirm who was struck by the gunfire.

"An IDF force opened fire on a vehicle in the Jenin district, which apparently was carrying two brothers of the terrorist from the Tel Aviv terror attack. Hits were reported. The pursuit is ongoing."