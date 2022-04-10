The Israel Cabinet voted at its weekly meeting Sunday to approve Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's plan to develop the community of Harish, a town east of Hadera which is slated to be developed into Israel's newest city.

"Harish is a city with the fastest growth rate in Israel," Bennett said Sunday. "As such, it constitutes a start-up of the State of Israel and this start-up is underway. The current government decision is dramatic for the residents of the city."

"We need to create a sustainable city in Harish. With an industrial zone, with revenue from businesses. The city is expected to double itself within 2.5 years, double the residents, and this is major news. This is inconceivable and we need to provide a tailwind for the mayor and the residents."

The newly approved plan allots 400 million shekels for improved transportation infrastructure, including expanding roads and improved connections to highways, as well as bicycle routes and public transportation.

The plan also includes some 100 million shekels for economic development, aimed at speeding up the town's growth.

Furthermore, 74 million shekels are earmarked for building and developing public institutions and providing services for the integration of new residents including building public facilities, daycare centers, establishing a social services department, a sciences center, and a youth activity center.