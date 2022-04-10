Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the security situation at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"This is a difficult day, the day on which the three people who were murdered in the Tel Aviv terrorist attack are brought to rest," Bennett said.

"Eytam Magini and Tomer Morad, the good friends, full of life, both brilliant students, both intended to begin new chapters in their lives after years of being single in Tel Aviv and make official their relationships with the partners that they loved so much. Both of them were fine, successful people who had their entire lives before them.

"Barak Lufan is also being brought to rest; he was a husband and wonderful father to three children, an outstanding athlete, among the leaders in the field of kayaking in Israel, who brought us honor in global competitions. The heart breaks.

"On behalf of all of the ministers here, on behalf of all of the citizens of Israel, I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families. Our heart beats with you," he said.

"Last night, I visited four of the wounded at Ichilov hospital and their message was very similar: We are strong. Do what is necessary to win.

"Indeed, the State of Israel will do everything necessary to overcome this terrorism. We will settle accounts with everyone who was linked, either directly or indirectly, to the attacks.

"As you know, our forces succeeded in reaching the terrorist from the Dizengoff Street attack within a few hours and eliminated him. Yesterday and today, we have operated in Jenin, from where the terrorist who carried out the murder in Tel Aviv set out. Overnight we were in action in Ya'bad, the home of the terrorist from the murder in Bnei Brak. We are continuing to arrest those who have been involved in terrorism and are striking at the terrorists.

"At the same time, we are also active in various enemy sectors both near and far, night and day, in order to strike at the roots of the terrorism. We will reach anywhere necessary, at any time, in order to root out these terrorist operations.

"The State of Israel has gone on offense. Over Shabbat we held situation assessments. IDF, ISA and Israel Police forces are operating around the clock to restore security and stop this wave of terrorism.

"I reiterate: There are no restrictions on the IDF, ISA and other security forces in the war against terrorism.

"We are placing special emphasis on the seam zone. It is no secret that for years it has been completely ridden with holes. In the immediate term, we are reinforcing units at the breaches. At the same time, Defense Minister Benny Gantz will submit to the Security Cabinet a comprehensive plan to thoroughly deal with the problem, as well as with the problem of Palestinians who are in Israel illegally.

"I would like to say to you, citizens of Israel: These are difficult days but we have experience with such difficult days and we know how to win them. There have always been, and there always will be, political disagreements.

"In contrast to our enemies, we are a democracy. It is the source of our strength; however, it is not what will prevent us from all joining together and being a wall against terrorism and the hatred for us. This is our obligation and we will win.

"On the same matter, Palestinians vandalized Joseph's Tomb overnight. Dozens of Palestinian rioters in a frenzy of destruction simply vandalized a holy place for us, the Jews. They shattered the headstone over the tomb and set fire to rooms in the complex; I have seen the shocking pictures.



We will not tolerate such an attack on a place that is holy for us, on the eve of Passover, and will reach the rioters. Of course, we will see to the rebuilding of what has been destroyed, just as we always do," the Prime Minister concluded.