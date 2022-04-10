Following the resignation of Idit Silman from the coalition, officials in the Bennett-Lapid government have asked lawyers to formulate agreements with the Joint Arab List, Channel 13 News correspondent Ayala Hasson reported Sunday.

According to the report, the Joint List would not join the government, but would vote in favor of a number of legislative proposals and the next state budget, ensuring that the current 60-60 tie between the coalition and opposition does not kill the government's legislative agenda and that a failure to pass the budget which would trigger new elections does not occur.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) did not rule out a partnership with the Joint List and answered Israel National News' question at the beginning of the cabinet meeting: "Anyone who needs to fight terrorism and understands that fighting terrorism is a common challenge of all Israeli citizens is invited to this government."

MK Miki Zohar from the Likud responded on his Twitter account: "Coalition with the Joint List? Apparently Bennett has lost it."