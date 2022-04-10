Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana responded Sunday morning to the resignation of MK Idit Silman from the coalition, saying that the other MKs from the Yamina party do not intend to leave the coalition.

"Yamina is not falling apart," Kahana said on his way to the cabinet meeting. "Yamina wants the continued existence of this government that does very important things for the citizens of the State of Israel. We have many more important things to do and all we need to do is get back to the basics we agreed on when we entered the government, and that government will continue to work on."

Kahana stressed: "All members of Yamina are moving forward in this government, this is a good government, we must return to the basic guidelines we agreed on when the government was formed."

"Idit Silman has had a very difficult time in recent months, verbal assaults and according to her physical assaults as well, she broke down and unfortunately chose to move to the party that she claimed did all these assaults. I regret that. Nothing substantial has changed since we formed this government, this is a good government that does important things for the people of Israel," the religious affairs minister claimed.