A 20-year-old volunteer assisting the family of a patient in Shaare Zedek Medical Center was discovered disconnecting the feeding tube from the two-month-old baby. Nurses summoned police who took the young woman for questioning.

Hospital authorities stressed that the volunteer was from an external organization and did not represent the hospital in any way.

Authorities added that the infant was under the constant supervision of the medical team, and following the incident and the lack of clarity surrounding it, police were dealing with the case.

Police said in a statement that, "Police have arrested a suspect, a resident of the north in her twenties, who is a volunteer with an organization and was sent to look after a two-month-old infant in a hospital in Jerusalem. There is suspicion that she intentionally disconnected the infant from its feeding tube.

"Nurses saw what had happened and took action to rectify the situation and sent a report to police, who arrived at the hospital and arrested the suspect. Police investigations are ongoing."