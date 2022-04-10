Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the vandalism of Joseph's Tomb, which was set on fire by Arab rioters overnight. Notably, the condemnation was published in Arabic as well as English and Hebrew.

"The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew. It violates the feelings of the entire Jewish nation, especially when it occurs during the Muslim holy month," Gantz said.



"The State of Israel will take action to ensure that the site will be refurbished and quickly returned to its original condition. In addition, we will take all the measures necessary to prevent such incidents.



"This morning, I have delivered a strong message to the Palestinian Authority, demanding the immediate reinforcement of their officials on-site, and decisive action against rioters and terrorists that harm stability and security in holy places," the defense minister concluded.