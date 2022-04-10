Several fire fighting crews are struggling to gain control over a huge blaze that is raging out of control in four factories in the industrial zone just outside the community of Emmanuel in Samaria on Sunday morning.

Several of the factories have solar power systems which make it more difficult to extinguish the fire and also endanger the fire fighters at the scene.

Police are also at the scene, providing what help they can and evacuating any civilians still in the area.

Fire fighters are warning of the danger of the fire spreading to nearby factories if they are unable to get the blaze under control.