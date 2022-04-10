Security forces are working Sunday morning in the northern Samaria area to arrest wanted terrorists.

Among other things, a raid was carried out on the city of Jenin and the village of Ya'bad, from which the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack in the city of Bnei Brak came.

PA media reports that military activity is also taking place in the Balata refugee camp in the Shechem (Nablus) area and that in some places where the IDF is operating, an exchange of fire has broken out between security forces and terrorists.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav said in an interview with Kan Bet that a terrorist attack was prevented during the operation. "We chased a squad of terrorists near the fence. They threw their weapons, and fled into the area. We will continue to do this this morning as well - to thwart terrorism. That is our mission."

He said that a weapon was seized when an IDF force identified a passenger vehicle in the Menashe Territorial Brigade sector during the night, from which a bag was thrown in which there was a Carlo rifle that was to be used to carry out an attack.

The IDF stated that the squad which fled was on its way to carry out an attack within pre-1967 Israel.

תיעוד ממצלמות הלוחמים: הפעילות בג'נין דובר צה"ל

An IDF spokesman last night released documentation from the cameras of the soldiers who operated in the operation in Jenin.

The documentation shows the fighters running in Jenin and Burqin, with weapons drawn. In the exchange of fire, an armed terrorist was killed and 15 were injured - one of them evacuated by helicopter for treatment in Israeli territory.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will today bring to the cabinet's approval a plan for an investment of NIS 360 million to repair and reinforce the separation barrier as early as this year.

Gantz's office noted that this is an early start of work on the project, in light of the urgent operational need. The works are expected to continue in the coming years.