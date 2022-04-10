Former US President Donald Trump endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on Saturday, The Hill reports.

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump wrote in a statement that was sent out while the former president was speaking at a rally in North Carolina.

“I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” Trump said.

“They know him, believe in him, and trust him. Likewise, he will do very well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where other candidates will just not be accepted,” he added.

A poll from The Hill/Emerson College released this week showed that Oz, a celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon, and his primary opponent Dave McCormick being neck-and-neck among likely GOP primary voters.

McCormick, a former hedge fund manager, was found to have 18 percent voter support among likely Republican primary voters while Oz was at 17 percent, a difference that was within the margin of error for the poll.

The candidates are battling for the seat after Senator Pat Toomey (R) said he would not run for reelection.