The Likud party estimates that the chance of additional MKs deserting the coalition prior to the start of the summer session has declined.

According to Kan 11, the lower chance is mostly due to the coordination with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) and Yamina MKs Nir Orbach and Abir Kara.

Meanwhile, senior sources in the Likud still prefer not to earmark a spot for Shaked in their party, and some of them are insisting on it - and so most of their offers are directed at Kara and Orbach instead.

On Friday, Channel 12 News reported that Shaked held contacts with the Likud on the possibility of joining the party. The contacts were held on the very day on which coalition chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina) announced she would be leaving the coalition.

According to the report, associates of opposition leader and Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu made clear to Shaked that she had two hours to join the Likud in exchange for any position she would like, otherwise, they intended to close a deal with another MK.