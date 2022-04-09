Activists of the "Joint Movement to Overthrow the Government", together with the Red Line protest initiative, marked the end of Shabbat (Sabbath) in front of MK Nir Orbach's (Yamina) house by gathering in a circle to sing traditional songs bidding farewell to Shabbat.

Hundreds arrived on the Friday before Shabbat with families and residents from the area to the protest encampment in front of MK Orbach's house, calling on him to return to the political right "Which awaits him with open arms."

The protesters held both meals and prayers near MK Orbach's house, as well as a series of Torah lectures from prominent Rabbinical figures. Chemical toilets were brought in to accommodate the sizeable crowd.

A spokesperson for the movement commented, "The people are waking up. Nir, it is time to wake up as well - Idit did the right thing, and we are all waiting for you to do the right thing as well. Return to the right, and leave this evil coalition behind."

Earlier this week, MK Idit Silman (Yamina), who served as coalition chair, left her position and the coalition.