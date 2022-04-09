The Syrian military on Saturday claimed that the Israeli Air Force attacked several targets in central Syria.

According to the reports, Israel acted out of northern Lebanon.

The anti-aircraft systems were activated against the missiles fired, the reports added.

According to SANA, the attacks were over Masyaf, near Hama.

Citing a military source, Syrian state media said, "At 6:45 P.M. today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region."

The IDF has not responded to the claims.

Last month, two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an air strike attributed to the Israel Air Force in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Officials in Syria reported that the attack was carried out from Lebanese airspace, in the southern Beirut region.