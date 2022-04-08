The UK Board of Deputies announced they are preparing a formal complaint after The Guardian published a misleading headline about the Tel Aviv Terror attack.

The headline for a Guardian article about the Tel Aviv terrorist attack was "Israeli forces kill Palestinian after Tel Aviv shooting leaves two dead."

The publication’s oddly worded headline of the attack, in which two Israelis were killed and at least nine people shot, that seemed to portray the terrorist as the victim and did not mention that the shooting was terrorism was soon slammed on social media for its misleading nature.

"A Palestinian terrorist murdered two people and injured many others. He was subsequently apprehended and shot in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli police. How can any self-respecting publication invert the story to imply that Israel is at fault here? Disgraceful from The Guardian,” the Board of Deputies said on Twitter.

The Board of Deputies added that they are making a formal complaint to The Guardian of its coverage of the attack. They also called on others to also do the same.

“We will be submitting a formal complaint to yet another self-regulated media outlet that has a long and problematic record when it comes to coverage on Israel and urge others to do the same,” they wrote.

The Board of Deputies noted that due to all the complaints the news outlet received, they changed the headline to “Israel: two dead after gunman opens fire in Tel Aviv bar.”

Tal Ofer, a former deputy of the organization, also noted in a tweet that BBC News had a similar problematic headline – “Israel: Palestinian gunman killed after deadly attack at Tel Aviv bar” – and urged people to also complain to BBC News.

While another user pointed out that the Reuters headline was similarly misleading and urged people to complain to Reuters for its headline saying: “Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian after Tel Aviv bar attack.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)