The security inspectors of the Ministry of Defense's Crossing Authority on Friday evening thwarted an attempt to smuggle M16 weapons into Israeli territory at the Te’enim Junction.

An Israeli car driver, a resident of Wadi Ara, who was traveling on the Palestinian Arab side of the crossing, near Tulkarm, aroused the suspicion of the Crossing Authority inspectors.

The inspectors ordered him to stop, but the suspect tried to flee before his car was stuck on a spike strip and he was arrested.

A search of his car turned up an M16 weapon and a cartridge with bullets, which were hidden inside bags. The suspect was detained and taken for questioning by security officials.

