B’nai B’rith International along with counter-extremism organization the Institute for Strategic Dialogue has launched a new resource for tackling online antisemitism.

“Online Antisemitism: A Toolkit for Civil Society” – created in partnership with UNESCO – is a “unique, practical and action-oriented” guide for Jewish institutions and other organizations to “better address the challenges posed by online hatred, especially in a European context.”

According to B’nai B’rith, the new guide is much needed with the ongoing increase in antisemitism internationally, including pandemic-related conspiracy theories, Holocaust distortion, the targeting of Jews under the guise of anti-Israel activism and historical revisionism about Ukraine.

The guide “provides a comprehensive overview of the online antisemitic threat landscape” while unpacking “shifting policies surrounding online antisemitism, exploring both actions taken by social media companies and emerging government approaches [and] offers a wide-ranging set of recommendations for effective civil-society action.”

“The toolkit explores avenues for communal engagement ranging from advocacy around platform regulation to litigation, victim support, transparency, data access, digital citizenship education and coalition-building for increased impact,” B’nai B’rith said in a statement.

The guide was based on a broad set of consultations with relevant Jewish organizations, and aims to address the existing needs that they mentioned.

“We are thankful to these organizations for their insights, as well as to Germany’s Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight Against Antisemitism, whose office supported the development of the toolkit,” B’nai B’rith said, while also noting that the project was spearheaded by B’nai B’rith’s Offices of European Union (Brussels) and United Nations Affairs staff (New York).

