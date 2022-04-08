Investigators currently believe that a relative of the Tel Aviv shooter assisted him in carrying out the attack.

According to estimates, the terrorist left a mosque in Jaffa and after the attack tried to return there.

The terrorist's father, Hazem, made inflammatory statements against the State of Israel and in support of his son.

The father served as a senior officer in the Palestinian Authority's National Security Service. "If God wills, you will see victory," he told celebrants from the porch of his house.

"You will see victory in your day, in your life, in the next few years, in the next few days. You will see our victory with your own eyes. You will go free, you will achieve your freedom, and you will achieve your independence and victory. Allah - free our Al-Aqsa Mosque from the impurity of the occupiers. We saw him a few days ago. He was fasting. He died fasting, as a martyr."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh spoke by telephone today with the terrorist's father and praised him for his son's death, "his blood will turn into a great victory and not be shed in vain."

This morning, it was announced that Tomer Morad and Eitam Mageni from Kfar Saba are the two who were killed in the shooting in Tel Aviv. More than ten people were injured in the incident, one of whom remains in critical condition.

At the end of an hour-long manhunt, the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv was killed by security forces in Jaffa. The terrorist, a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin named Raed Hazem, hid near a mosque in Jaffa and was killed in a gunfight with YAMAM counter-terror operatives and ISA personnel.