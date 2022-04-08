Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Friday morning issued a joint statement together with Bennett and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor).

In the statement, responding to the latest in a series of terror attacks, the ministers said, "Citizens of Israel, we live in a challenging period, facing a series of terrorist attacks within the country, alongside operational alert along our borders and beyond."

"I commend all the security forces that have operated and that are working around the clock in order to thwart and respond to terrorist attacks. The State of Israel is the most powerful country in the region. Our enemies know it and feel it. The IDF and other security forces will continue to use all the intelligence capabilities, along with all the necessary offensive and defensive capabilities, in order to cope with this [terror] wave. Perpetrators will pay a heavy price. At the same time, we will maintain operational readiness on all fronts."

"I would like to express my condolences to the families of the victims of these attacks and to wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded. Unfortunately, Israeli society is very familiar with wars and waves of terror. We always beat them with operational strength and an 'Israeli iron fist.' Once again, I call on all citizens to maintain their daily routines as much as possible. Vigilance is needed, but our victory will also be determined by maintaining Israeli resilience. Continuing our daily routine as much as possible is the way to defeat terrorism."

The statement continued, "Ramadan should be a month of worship and time spent with family. I believe that this is what most Palestinians think - that terrorism harms them and their interests. The same goes for the Muslim citizens of Israel. The Palestinian Authority did well in condemning the attack. My demand is that, along with the condemnations, their actions against the perpetrators of terrorism be expanded."

"The IDF, the ISA and the police will continue to act with great force against terrorism and will increase operations on the ground. We have already made around 200 arrests, and if necessary there will be thousands. We do not punish the public – but security comes first."

"Citizens of Israel, we are stronger than terrorism and its perpetrators, and we will win together with our security forces, with great national responsibility and with unity among us."