Yoseph Haddad, an Arab-Israeli activist working on behalf of the Jewish State to spearhead efforts refuting myths about Israeli "apartheid" and a lack of civil rights for Arab citizens, posted what many were thinking: headlines of major news outlets fail to do justice to ongoing terror aimed at killing and maiming Jews for the simple reason of being Jewish.

"Headlines regarding yesterday's attack in the American press make it sounds like some kind of crazy person picked up a gun and killed two people like the [daily] violence taking place over there. No mention of a terrorist attack, a grizzly murder spree, of the murderer's national identity...Biased information that obscure the actual truth," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Readers were soon to add to the feeling of dismay, with one commentator telling Haddad: "Welcome to the American media, where public shooting sprees are a daily occurrence and terror in Israel is the price we pay for [Palestinian suffering]."

Breakaway Yamina MK Amichai Shikli joined a chorus of criticism for the blatantly skewed coverage commenting on Haddad's tweet.

"Much praise to our security forces and emergency responders, condolences to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the wounded. God will bless His People with strength, He will bless them with peace," Shikli stated, quoting the Bible.