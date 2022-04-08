The Rosh Yehudi Association, which works with young professionals to deepen their connection to Judaism, organized a morning prayer service near the site of yesterday's brutal terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, which left two dead and eight others wounded.

Chairman of the association, Israel Zeira, quoted the Bible, saying, "The Jewish people were redeemed from slavery in Egypt in the Hebrew month of Nissan and the future redemption will also take place in Nissan."

"We gathered here this morning to pray and send our love to the families who lost their loved ones, wish the wounded a speedy recovery, and offer our support to the security forces," said Zeira.

"The eternal Nation of Israel is not afraid to face its enemies," he vowed, inviting the public to participate in Friday night prayers later in the day at Dizengoff Square in the city center.