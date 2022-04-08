Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a situational assessment this morning (Friday) following the deadly terror spree in Tel Aviv last night that left two people dead and four seriously wounded.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Minister of Internal Security Amar Barlev, Chief of Staff, Kochavi, head of Israel's Internal Security Service, Commissioner of Police, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Bennett opened the consultation by offering condolences to the victims' families, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, while praising the efforts put forth by security personnel to find and eliminate the terrorist in a nightly raid.

Bennett proceeded by telling those in attendance he was looking to acquire personal information about the terrorist including the influence of his immediate environment on his actions and radicalization, and to punish anyone who assisted or had been notified of his intentions to murder Israelis.

The Prime Minister also instructed to seal off traffic coming out of Jenin.

