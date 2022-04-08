This week we read about tzara'at habayit - the tzara'at, or leprosy, that appears on the walls of a house.

We have different situations in which a person or an object become tamei (impure), but in all those cases, it has to do with either an impure person or some other type of living creature.

Tzara'at habayit, as well as tzara'at on clothing, are the only cases we find an inanimate object becoming inherently impure, not due to exposure to an impure being.

Why is that? Why would an inanimate object have a spiritual disease like tzara'at?? What is this teaching us??