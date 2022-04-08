World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder condemned the mass shooting attack in Tel Aviv, in which two people were murdered.

“Terror has struck at the heart of Israeli society for the third consecutive week, targeting people going about their evening on the bustling streets of Tel Aviv. These violent acts, which only serve those who seek to make peace unattainable, are a serious wake-up call for people around the globe,” said Lauder.

“We call on Palestinian and Arab leaders to unequivocally condemn the reprehensible violence being directed at civilians,” he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Thursday night’s deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv, in which two people were murdered.

“Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv,” said Blinken in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

“We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence. May the memories of those who passed be a blessing,” concluded Blinken.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides earlier condemned the attack as well.

“Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed that Israel’s security forces will capture the terrorist and anyone who helped him.

"It has been a very difficult night. I send my condolences to the families of those who were murdered and I pray for the complete recovery of the wounded,” he said.

"Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv. Wherever the terrorist is – we will get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly – will pay a price.”