Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations welcomed Thursday night’s shooting attack in Tel Aviv, in which two people were murdered and at least eight wounded, four of them seriously.

Hamas said that "the attacks of the resistance are a natural response to Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people."

The group added that the attack "shows that the organized resistance is able to penetrate the Israeli security system."

The Islamic Jihad praised the "high-quality shooting attack in central Tel Aviv."

The organization added that "the attack in the heart of Israel is a natural response to Israeli aggression that crossed every line. Israel pays part of the price for its crimes against our people in Jerusalem and the West Bank."

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement said in response to the attack, "The world needs to know that continued occupation will lead to more violence and killing."