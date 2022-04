In commemoration of the date that Eliyahu Bet-Zuri and Eliyahu Ḥakim were executed in Cairo, Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen shares a class he taught at Machon Meir on how the “Olei HaGardom” (those who ascended the gallows) cured the Jewish people from its curse of fear, as well as the deeper spiritual value of martyrdom in Torah thought.