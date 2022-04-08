US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Thursday night’s deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv, in which two people were murdered.

“Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv,” said Blinken in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

“We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence. May the memories of those who passed be a blessing,” concluded Blinken.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides earlier condemned the attack as well.

“Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!” he tweeted.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) wrote, “At least 2 killed & up to 12 wounded in a terror attack in downtown Tel Aviv tonight. Since 3/22, terrorists have killed 5 in Bnei Brak. 2 policemen killed in Hadera. 4 killed and 2 wounded in Be’er Sheva.”

“At this difficult time and always, America stands with Israel,” he stated.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Israel, Erik Ullenhag, also condemned the deadly attack.

“Yet another awful terror attack. Tonight two people were killed in the heart of Tel Aviv night life. My thoughts are with the victims and Sweden stands united with the Israeli people,” wrote Ullenhag.

The European Union’s Ambassador to Israel, Dimiter Tzantchev, said he is "deeply worried about reports about another terror attack against Israeli civilians, this time in the heart of Tel Aviv. Appalling."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The EU stands with Israel," he added.