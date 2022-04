Shabbat HaGadol, the "Great Sabbath" which precedes Passover, ushers in this season of miracles.

The moving backstory of how this Sabbath gets its name, reminds us of our own mission – and challenge – to rise up in defiance of the woke agenda of the modern-day Pharaohs who seek to enslave our minds and subjugate our souls.

As Passover approaches, the promise of true freedom and redemption beckons us all to take a bold stand for the One True G-d!.