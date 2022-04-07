Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday night held a security consultation and received updates on the developments on the ground following the deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

During the discussion, the sequence of events in the attack that took place were presented, as well as the efforts currently being made on the ground to locate the terrorist. The continued operational activities of the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for the next few hours were discussed as well.

It was agreed to continue to deploy forces in large numbers to Tel Aviv.

Situation assessments will take place on an ongoing basis in line with developments.

The conversation was attended by the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Public Security, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the Commissioner of Police, the head of the National Security Council, the military secretary and other senior officials.