Over ten thousand people participated in a chain of events and Torah classes held in honor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto's visit to Israel.

Rabbi Pinto is the leader of the Shuva Israel communities worldwide, and together with his son perpetuates the path of Rabbi Yoel Pinto.

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto remained in Israel for approximately 24 hours, during which he held dozens of events and Torah classes in the cities of Jerusalem, Rehovot, Ashkelon, and Ashdod.

During the classes, Rabbi Pinto reiterated his request of all the students of Shuva Israel, asking that they ensure that there will not be a single person who lacks food for the entire week-long Passover holiday.

"I ask each and every one: Look around you and search for the poor who need, who do not have food to eat, and give them money for food for all the days of Passover, and not just for the seder (first) night. There must not be a Jew who does not have food for Passover. This must not happen," he begged.

At the center of Rabbi Pinto's visit to Israel, there was an impressive event at the Shuva Israel yeshiva in Ashdod, attended by many thousands. During the event, participants received matzahs and wine for Passover - prepared specially by Rabbi Pinto.

In addition, while Rabbi Pinto was in Israel he announced that five new study halls would be opened in Israel, and that the distribution of the Book of Deuteronomy, which is known as meritorious for salvation and livelihood, will be increased.

He added, "In the past five years, we have printed and distributed over a million 'Shuva Israel' books. With G-d's help, we will increase so that in the coming year there will be another million books to bring merit to the public."

At the start of his visit, Rabbi Pinto met former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. The meeting took place at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, which was founded by American billionaire Larry Maisel.

"The People of Israel will never forget all the good that you did for them and for the holy Torah," Rabbi Pinto told Ambassador Friedman. "May you merit great health and help from Heaven."

Friedman expressed amazement at the fact that soon, a new Shuva Israel study hall will be built in the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

