Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party has fallen below the minimum electoral threshold in a new poll, suggesting the party may fail to win representation in the next Knesset.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls and published by Channel 14 Thursday night, found that if new elections were held today, the pro-Netanyahu bloc, including the Likud, the haredi factions, and the Religious Zionist Party alliance with Noam and Otzma Yehudit, would win an absolute majority in the Knesset, with 62 seats, up ten mandates from their current 52.

By contrast, the center-right parties which joined the current coalition government would fall from 20 seats in the present Knesset, falling to just six seats if new elections were held today.

The left-wing and Arab factions received a total of 52 seats in the poll, up from 48 in the current Knesset.

The Likud would net 35 seats, up from 30 currently, but down one seat from the previous Direct Polls survey, conducted late last month.

Yesh Atid is projected to rise to 20 seats, while Blue and White would hold steady at eight seats.

The two haredi factions each gained a single mandate, with Shas rising to 10 seats and United Torah Judaism rising to eight.

Labor held steady in the poll at seven seats, while Meretz received five.

The Joint Arab List, an opposition faction, received seven seats, while the United Arab List, a coalition member, is projected to receive five seats.

Yamina and the New Hope party both fell below the 3.25% electoral threshold, while Yisrael Beytenu declined to six seats, down from seven in the previous poll.