The first round of the French presidential election is this coming Sunday, April 10, and once again Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party is a candidate. The latest poll placed Le Pen second with 22 percent of the vote; current President Emmanuel Macron was just marginally ahead with 26 percent.

On Thursday, Le Pen promised that if elected, she will fine Muslims who wear headscarves in public.

Speaking to RTL radio, she explained how her vow to ban the headscarf in all public spaces would be implemented, saying it would be enforced by police in the same way as seatbelt-wearing in cars.

"People will be given a fine in the same way that it is illegal to not wear a seat belt," she said. "It seems to me that the police are more than capable of enforcing this measure."

Existing legislation in France that bans overt religious symbols in schools or full-face coverings in public applies equally to all citizens and in specific settings, but Le Pen's latest statement appears to be directed solely at the Muslim community.

According to The Telegraph, Le Pen has toned down her anti-immigration rhetoric while campaigning this year and has focused on household spending, giving her a boost in the polls. If she comes in second on Sunday, she and the winner will face off in a second round of voting, to take place two weeks later.

Polls pitting Le Pen against Macron suggest that the incumbent President has a slight lead of 54 percent versus 46 percent for Le Pen.