Just a day after announcing her intention to leave the government, MK Idit Silman traveled to Jerusalem to meet with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of Tzfat, and his wife Rebbetzin Tova in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of the capital.

Silman and Rabbi Eliyahu have maintained close ties in recent months and Rabbi Eliyahu also played a part in convincing Silman to break with her party, depriving the government of its Knesset majority.

Following Silman's announcement, other members of the Yamina party are weighing their next moves. On Wednesday evening, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, MK Nir Orbach, and Deputy Minister Abir Kara met to discuss the situation and agreed to act together.

The purpose of their meeting was to prevent a panicked race between the three to the opposition, according to a report on Channel 12. Silman has reportedly secured a promise to head the Health Ministry in a future Likud-led government, and other potential defectors will be eager to assure their own shares of the pie.

Reports suggest that MK Kara is already halfway to being next in line to leave the coalition. The deputy minister has also met with MK Amichai Chikli and Silman, and the three allegedly drafted an agreement to split the Yamina party and form a joint faction. Pressure is now being exerted on Kara and other MKs to sign the agreement.